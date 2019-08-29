The Moroccan authorities ordered to dismantle the memorial complex of memory of victims of the Holocaust, which was to become the largest in the world (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The Moroccan authorities demanded to dismantle the memorial complex of memory of victims of the Holocaust, erected at the expense of the German non-profit organization PixelHELPER, according to Arab edition of the air force and the site OrientalExpress.

The formal reason for the liquidation of the monument was the lack of necessary permits. Work on the construction of the memorial in Aït Chamfer under the Marrakech began in 2018. PixelHELPER stated that the purpose of its activity is the convergence of Jews from Islamic States. The organization was planned to be built in Morocco’s largest Holocaust memorial in the world.

On the organization’s website published an appeal to the king of Morocco Mohammed VI, urging them to cancel the order on demolition of a memorial complex, since”art is not a crime”.

The President of the Moroccan organization against normalization of relations with Israel Ahmad Wiman said that he welcomes the demolition of the memorial, and accused the Moroccan authorities that they allowed the construction of the complex means “the Masonic and Pro-Zionist organization,” headed by a homosexual. Wyman also stated that the Israeli military plans to create “a second Israel” in Morocco.

NEWSru.co.il notes that PixelHELPER does not hide his ties with Freemasonry, and in the memorial and you can see the Masonic symbolism.

The organization’s founder Oliver Bienkowski told the charity Fund of mountain Jews STMEGI that was inspired by the idea of creating PixelHELPER after found the surname of their ancestors killed by the Nazis list of Jews in the database “Yad Vashem”.

It was assumed that the memorial complex in Morocco will include a tower with an eternal flame on top. In the room black it was planned to show the history of the Jews in North Africa during the Holocaust through video audio and theater productions. It was reported that the props will be as realistic as possible, so that visitors could feel the horrors that took place in crematoria and barracks of concentration camps. Now throughout the African continent there is only one memorial and educational Holocaust center in South Africa.