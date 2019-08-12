The most absurd reasons to call the police
Curious cases for the year.
While Ukrainians used to foot patrols of the national guard on the streets of Ukrainian cities, the patrol police drew up a list of the most curious calls in the first half. Cops say that a tenth of all complaints to the police — and there are 6-7 million a year is a funny request, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to bessarabiaua.media.
One of the last cases occurred in the river. A passerby called police, encountering wandering around the city… a cow.
“On reaching the Avenue of Bohdan Khmelnytsky cow drew the attention of concerned passerby, caught up with her, tied to a fence and called the police. Police tracked down witnesses, interviewed them and determined where the animal came. Interviewing residents in the surrounding villages, the police half an hour later found the mistress of the cows. She said Madonna was the name of the cow, lost accidentally,” he told the patrol.
The other day on patrol of the Odessa Fontanskaya road had service on the car to catch the bridle of a horse that ran onto the roadway and created an emergency situation. It was later revealed that the horse ran off with a morning workout at the track and it was looking desperate owners.
Odessa again and again Beastie. Winter on the street of Academician Sakharov residents of flats called the police once found in the house of a suspicious package. It was distributed either ticking, or wrapper. Upon arrival, police found a note. Children’s handwriting was displayed: “please Help. Do not shake, do not turn over”. The cops opened the box and found the hamster. The police were so touched by the discovery that rodent took him and promised to protect him in every way.
But we must remember that unfounded calls to the police is fraught with the penalty. In Cherkasy oblast about three in the morning the police called a local resident and said that city beach has fallen asteroid, which emits radiation. Police learned that the Complainant was sober and after the proceedings the applicant was fined for false call the police to 51 UAH.
And police in Boryspil, Kyiv region received a message that hanging on the fence man and asking for help. Arrived on the scene, the patrol found that the “climber” tipsy returned home and decided a little shortcut. The venture failed. The cops helped, removed the man from the fence. But fined for appearing drunk in a public place. A similar case of fence, but with a criminal tinge happened in Uzhgorod. The attacker, running away from another monastery, stuck on the fence, and began to scream and call for help. The owner of the house called the cops, who took a grief-the thief with the fence and was taken to the station.