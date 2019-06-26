The most absurd things that tried to move people

Самые нелепые вещи, которые пытались перевезти люди

Why not just carry people with you.

Some to carry the truth incredible and even funny things. It is about these cases today and will be discussed. To see it all with my own eyes on these photos, so nice view and good mood, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.

1. “So, you just figure out which of these red bags my…”

Самые нелепые вещи, которые пытались перевезти люди

Luggage team of the UK.

2. “There is only what you need…”

Самые нелепые вещи, которые пытались перевезти люди

Impressive backpack.

3. “So, snow leopard, be quiet and try not to spin!”

Самые нелепые вещи, которые пытались перевезти люди

Ready to fly.

4. “Where? On vacation? I’m ready!”

Самые нелепые вещи, которые пытались перевезти люди

Suitcase Packed.

5. “So, the money, the gun, the cat… Well, I’ve got everything!”

Самые нелепые вещи, которые пытались перевезти люди

The right things.

6. In order to avoid the painful searching and confusion with Luggage

Самые нелепые вещи, которые пытались перевезти люди

Suitcase identity.

7. And the baby is resting and the contents of the suitcase safe!

Самые нелепые вещи, которые пытались перевезти люди

Protected.

8. “The purpose of the visit: to bathe, shave and do hair!”

Самые нелепые вещи, которые пытались перевезти люди

Cosmetic bag.

9. “Maybe she’s a maniac… gonna Have to remember her face!”

Самые нелепые вещи, которые пытались перевезти люди

Feet in the package.

10. “It’s time to take your skeleton out of the closet and go on a trip!”

Самые нелепые вещи, которые пытались перевезти люди

The skeleton in the suitcase.

11. “Honey, come on, pull your legs to yourself and succeed!”

Самые нелепые вещи, которые пытались перевезти люди

A live load.

12. When you go on vacation with his wife

Самые нелепые вещи, которые пытались перевезти люди

Only the most necessary.

13. “I want to Wake up on the ocean!”

Самые нелепые вещи, которые пытались перевезти люди

The perfect place to sleep.

14. “What’s the stick… Maybe magic?”

Самые нелепые вещи, которые пытались перевезти люди

Strange thing.

15. Getter returns from vacation

Самые нелепые вещи, которые пытались перевезти люди

Catch.

16. In any unclear situation, pretend that you’re just a big box

Самые нелепые вещи, которые пытались перевезти люди

Man-box.

17. “I could not return home without a souvenir!?”

Самые нелепые вещи, которые пытались перевезти люди

Little souvenir.

