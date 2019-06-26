The most absurd things that tried to move people
Why not just carry people with you.
Some to carry the truth incredible and even funny things. It is about these cases today and will be discussed. To see it all with my own eyes on these photos, so nice view and good mood, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
1. “So, you just figure out which of these red bags my…”
Luggage team of the UK.
2. “There is only what you need…”
Impressive backpack.
3. “So, snow leopard, be quiet and try not to spin!”
Ready to fly.
4. “Where? On vacation? I’m ready!”
Suitcase Packed.
5. “So, the money, the gun, the cat… Well, I’ve got everything!”
The right things.
6. In order to avoid the painful searching and confusion with Luggage
Suitcase identity.
7. And the baby is resting and the contents of the suitcase safe!
Protected.
8. “The purpose of the visit: to bathe, shave and do hair!”
Cosmetic bag.
9. “Maybe she’s a maniac… gonna Have to remember her face!”
Feet in the package.
10. “It’s time to take your skeleton out of the closet and go on a trip!”
The skeleton in the suitcase.
11. “Honey, come on, pull your legs to yourself and succeed!”
A live load.
12. When you go on vacation with his wife
Only the most necessary.
13. “I want to Wake up on the ocean!”
The perfect place to sleep.
14. “What’s the stick… Maybe magic?”
Strange thing.
15. Getter returns from vacation
Catch.
16. In any unclear situation, pretend that you’re just a big box
Man-box.
17. “I could not return home without a souvenir!?”
Little souvenir.