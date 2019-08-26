The most advanced crossover Ford Territory was released to the market
American auto giant Ford has started selling its new available crossover Territory.
To buy a novelty with an electric motor, it is possible at all dealerships of the brand in China.
Recall that in the Chinese market, the new Ford Territory was released in January 2019 and almost immediately earned the status of bestseller in the line of the brand. The car is a similar to the Chinese model JMC Yusheng S330.
The length of the “SUV” is 4580 mm, width – 1936 mm, height – 1674 mm, and the wheelbase is 2716 mm. the SUV is equipped with a motor of 163 HP with peak torque of 280 Nm, and is paired with a set of highly effective batteries. The reserve Territory EV is 360 miles.
List of equipment of the electric crossover is very rich. So, Territory EV equipped with multimedia system with voice commands, the virtual “her”, a security complex Co-Pilot360, adaptive cruise, cameras circular video review, and lots of safety systems for driver and passengers.
Recall that the standard Ford Territory is equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit 143 horsepower combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox or automatic transmission. Also the crossover is available in China in a hybrid version.
The cost of electric car is 182 thousand 800 yuan, or 26 thousand dollars. For petrol version of this model please from 109 thousand 800 yuan or 15 thousand dollars.