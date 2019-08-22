The most aggressive signs of the zodiac
Everyone, even the hottest skeptics sometimes read and listen to horoscopes. Everyone is interested to know what people in work or love, what is his totem animal, what are his strengths and weaknesses. From the descriptions of the zodiac sign, you can know which signs are generous and which are not. Or which animal zodiac circle secretive and vindictive, and who “soul wide open”.
This article focuses on the most aggressive signs of the zodiac. Read and learn what the signs ready for the conflict 24 hours a day. And who owns the information, owns the world! Accordingly, knowing the temper and aggressive person, you will be able to avoid confrontation with him.
Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)
Scorpio opens the three leaders of the militant clan of the Zodiac.
But this does not mean that the representatives of this sign up at any occasion. On the contrary, they do an excellent job with the emotions.
But, anyway, the patron Mars influences Scorpio. They are long hoarding in itself negative. And when the Cup is full, at the slightest spark, an avalanche of wrath falls on the enemy. And sure, a little unfortunate not seem. Scorpio is not ready to take it out banal shouts and scandals. He seeks revenge. And it will take place. Representatives of the sign for a long time hatching a plan and when the opportunity they will bring it to life.
Avoid revenge will be possible only if the reason for the anger of Scorpio is fixed.
Scorpions do not tolerate disrespect, do not forget betrayal. But no reason to interfere, he will not. Therefore, if the Scorpion shows aggression towards you, to delve into memory — most likely, in the past you had an unpleasant scene.
Aries (March 21 — April 20)
Incredibly violent and aggressive sign. The element of fire raging inside the Rams. The slightest flare below the inner flames flared up and scorched the opponent.
The representatives of this zodiac sign do not think about the consequences of their emotional outbreaks, not afraid to hurt the person his aggression. They are unable and unwilling to control emotions. Don’t like to wait and be patient. I wish to command and dominate instantly and get annoyed if someone is trying to get out of control.
But, spilling anger out, Aries, forget all grudges and is ready to run into the arms of a recent enemy.
Aquarius (January 21 — February 19)
Aquarius closes the three leaders of the aggressor.
Of all the zodiac signs, they are the most freedom-loving and independent. And in this lies the root of their temper. God forbid to encroach on their freedom (and this applies to freedom in all its forms — freedom of opinion, movement, words, etc.) — the conflict will follow immediately.
The phrase “You should”, for Aquarius, like a red rag to a bull. They do not tolerate and conservative, boring personality cause them anger.
Aquarius ruling planet Uranus, making it unpredictable. Hard to say, he gets violent, or, on the contrary, imbued with kindness and love to the world.
Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)
The contradictory nature of Sagittarius. They are extremely optimistic and aggressive. Sagittarians love obstacles — the more difficult the obstacle, the better they feel.
The representatives of this sign are able to publicly make fun of the opponent, and make it evil and hurtful. They love rumors and gossip. For revenge Archers use the collected information about the enemy, and giving him public persecution. Mass condemnation of the enemy, he will prefer personal revenge.
Archers capable of long time to remember the insults and misunderstandings. They will build a plan of revenge. The older the grudge, the more peculiar and more painful revenge.
Virgo (August 24 — September 22)
Speaking of aggressive and violent signs of the zodiac, not to mention the Virgins.
If you believe the crime statistics, the majority of maniacs and sadists born under this sign.
But, as befits the maniacs, Virgo do not like a noisy showdown. They are grumpy and boring. Surrounding, sometimes really suffer from their pettiness and constant nagging.
To his enemies they are taking revenge with the inherent Virgins coldness and prudence. This revenge is terrible.
***
No matter how true horoscopes, do not blindly believe the descriptions. It is impossible to measure all the same yardstick — we are all different, with their advantages and disadvantages. And to live in peace with a representative of any sign, it is sufficient to accept the person as he is. With respect to its advantages and disadvantages.