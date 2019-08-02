The most anticipated TV series Aug 2019 — what to expect from the end of summer
While Tarantino with his new tape has personal records at the box office, Ukrainian news has compiled a selection of the most anticipated series at the end of this summer.
“Beverly Hills 90210”
The series is the return of the legendary project “Beverly hills”, the premiere of which is scheduled for August 7th. The focus will be all the notorious themes of life in adolescents and adults. Each character faces incredible discoveries and changes in their lives. Who would have thought that the new part of the famous series will offer a completely unexpected development: the main roles are played by actors who don’t represent some fictional characters, and themselves. However, a situation in which they fall, it is difficult to verify the authenticity, therefore, most likely, component of the story will be a mixture of real events and the author’s imagination.
“Hunter mind”
The long awaited sequel to the crime drama “Hunter mind” will be released on Netflix on August 16. Continuing the story will be built around a series of 28 murders in Atlanta, which lasted from 1979 to 1981. Also in the second season we talk about serial killers Charles Manson and David Berkowitz, known by the nickname “Son of Sam”. In other words, the sequel promises to be no worse than the first season, so highly valued by audiences and critics.
“Carnival Row”
“Carnival row,” tells of mythical creatures that fled the war-torn country and settled in the city, where people are not very welcome immigrants. In the center of the plot — the investigation into a series of mysterious murders that could undermine the already fragile truce. Starring will be such famous actors as Orlando bloom and Cara Delevingne. Premiere on the screens is scheduled for August 30.
“Righteous Gemstone”
The series from the well-known HBO TV channel that gave us such famous paintings as “Game of Thrones” or the recent “Chernobyl”. Jesse, Kevin and Eli of Gemstone — three generations of one family. They are known for his religious television show sermons, which the family uses for very mundane purposes and not very clean Affairs. The premiere is scheduled for August 18.