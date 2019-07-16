“The most beautiful girl in the world”: that’s how it looks now

| July 16, 2019 | News | No Comments

«Самая красивая девочка на свете»: вот как она выглядит сейчас

Twelve year old girl from France named Tilan Blondo has become one of the most beautiful girls in the world in 2013, when it literally blew up the Internet.

«Самая красивая девочка на свете»: вот как она выглядит сейчас

Thanks to its excellent external data baby has started to build a career in modelling from a very early age.

«Самая красивая девочка на свете»: вот как она выглядит сейчас

Of course, popular Tila has become and thanks to the parents: mother, Veronica Loubry, working to fashion design, and father, Patrick Blondeau is a football player.

«Самая красивая девочка на свете»: вот как она выглядит сейчас

It’s just that mom and helped my daughter to become a model: four of the Tila demonstrated a variety of children’s clothing.

«Самая красивая девочка на свете»: вот как она выглядит сейчас

This year the girl turned eighteen. She continues to work in his field and has collected the vast experience.

«Самая красивая девочка на свете»: вот как она выглядит сейчас

***

«Самая красивая девочка на свете»: вот как она выглядит сейчас

***

«Самая красивая девочка на свете»: вот как она выглядит сейчас

In addition, in 2014, Blondo got the role in the movie “Belle and Sebastian”.

«Самая красивая девочка на свете»: вот как она выглядит сейчас

Now she meets a guy named Milan Merritt, who is also a model.

«Самая красивая девочка на свете»: вот как она выглядит сейчас

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.