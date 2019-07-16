“The most beautiful girl in the world”: that’s how it looks now
Twelve year old girl from France named Tilan Blondo has become one of the most beautiful girls in the world in 2013, when it literally blew up the Internet.
Thanks to its excellent external data baby has started to build a career in modelling from a very early age.
Of course, popular Tila has become and thanks to the parents: mother, Veronica Loubry, working to fashion design, and father, Patrick Blondeau is a football player.
It’s just that mom and helped my daughter to become a model: four of the Tila demonstrated a variety of children’s clothing.
This year the girl turned eighteen. She continues to work in his field and has collected the vast experience.
In addition, in 2014, Blondo got the role in the movie “Belle and Sebastian”.
Now she meets a guy named Milan Merritt, who is also a model.