The most beautiful student of Ukraine became the Governor (photo)
Sunday, November 17, in the capital (in the concert-hall of ATLAS) was the final of the all-Ukrainian beauty contest “Studmiss of Ukraine-2019”. The organizers emphasize that it is the only one of all available contests, which covers all regions of the country. Each of its participants — the winner of similar competitions at the regional level.
To choose the best competition organizers according to the tradition, came up with a series of exciting competitions, which were evaluated as the talents and their intelligence. Girls had the opportunity to showcase the glamour and femininity outputs in several fashion shows, dance outlet in the clothes, the best designers of Ukraine.
The most beautiful student of Ukraine became a student of Odessa national Maritime University Darina Samonikov.
She wrote a post thanking Instagram: “Grateful to the world, the Universe, life, my friends and family, and to all the people who just believe in me. Today I was Studmiss of Ukraine 2019. Emotions, happiness, tears! And again the feeling that I can do EVERYTHING!”
Ahead of Darina is still more responsible “selection” — to defend the honor of Ukraine at the global beauty contest Miss World University, which will be held in South Korea.
At the national competition the first Vice-miss was the representative of Vinnitsa, the second Vice-miss – student of Zhitomir.
And the winner of the national contest “Miss Ukraine universe 2019” Anastasia Saturday to represent our country in international beauty contest in the U.S., was not given a us visa. “FACTS” published exclusive details of the scandal.
