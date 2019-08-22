The most beautiful UFC fighter was terrible hurt in the filming: creepy photo
32-year-old fighter of the ultimate fighting championship (UFC) American Ronda rousey is not only successful in the octagon, where he produced 12 wins and only two defeats in his professional career. Also, an athlete is actively removed in advertising and movies, where he sustained a terrible injury.
On the first day of filming the third season of “911”, which airs on FOX, on hand Rosie fell door. Not even looking at your finger, she finished the scene, and only then saw the consequences of the incident.
View this post in Instagram
So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting @911onfox. Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my tendon and bone with a plate and screws. I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover. Modern medicine amazes me, I already had a 50% range of motion back in 3 days. There’s so much more than I can write here, stayed tuned via @rondarouseydotcom for the full story. And of course tune in to see how well I can act like my finger didnt just fall off in this upcoming season of @911onfox
“I know it sounds creepy, but I used to be, not showing the pain, except when I had to do it. Telling the Director about the incident, I was taken to the hospital where I joined the bone and ligaments with metal plates and bolts. I went back to filming the next day to finish the scene and then went home to recover. Modern medicine amazes me. Three days later, I could move a finger, and now my state is estimated at 50 percent of normal, “wrote the courageous athlete on his page in Instagram.
Ronda rousey starring in the third season of “911”
Note that silver medalist at the 2007 world Championships in Rio de Janeiro and bronze medalist of the Olympic games in Beijing 2008 in judo acts in mixed martial arts since 2011. His last fight Rosie, possessing the unofficial title of the most beautiful female fighter of the UFC, held on 31 December 2016, having conceded in a duel for the title of champion in the easiest weight the Brazilian Amanda Nunes. In August of 2017 Rhonda married his colleague Travis brown.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter