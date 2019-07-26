The most beneficial juice for people with high blood pressure

| July 26, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

This juice promotes normalization of pressure.

Назван самый полезный сок для людей с повышенным давлением

Doctors have called suffering from hypertension citizens daily drink orange juice. On conclusions of experts, concerning the use of this drink.

Hypertension is an unpleasant condition that creates a number of health problems. To provoke pressure surges capable of various factors, including excess weight, bad habits, stress and unhealthy diet.

Studies prove the fact that only 150 million of orange juice during the day is enough to reduce the risk of developing hypertension. This is due to the composition of the drink in potassium, helps to rid the body of excess sodium.

In addition to the juice, doctors recommend during the day to include in the diet of different fruits and vegetables. In particular, to increase the level of potassium helps bananas, currants and apricots.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.