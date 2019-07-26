The most beneficial juice for people with high blood pressure
This juice promotes normalization of pressure.
Doctors have called suffering from hypertension citizens daily drink orange juice. On conclusions of experts, concerning the use of this drink.
Hypertension is an unpleasant condition that creates a number of health problems. To provoke pressure surges capable of various factors, including excess weight, bad habits, stress and unhealthy diet.
Studies prove the fact that only 150 million of orange juice during the day is enough to reduce the risk of developing hypertension. This is due to the composition of the drink in potassium, helps to rid the body of excess sodium.
In addition to the juice, doctors recommend during the day to include in the diet of different fruits and vegetables. In particular, to increase the level of potassium helps bananas, currants and apricots.