The most colorful restaurants that are worth visiting in every state
Food is the best lens through which you can get a closer look at the history and culture of the region and in the United States cuisine of each state has a lot to tell you about the people and customs of this area.
“In each of the 50 States, as well as in the capital, has its own unique food, table tastes of different cultures and ethnic groups, ingredients and products. Although in each of these States has a lot of amazing places to eat, there is always something that best reflects its culture,” writes NY Daily News.
To determine which restaurant can be called the most typical for each state, the authors of the compilations reviewed the ranking of the best places to eat, as casual and upscale, and also appreciated the iconic restaurant meals. Then they became absorbed in the existing rating and review sites, both national and local to understand which restaurants are the most well-known and popular to locals and tourists.
First of all, the authors searched for restaurants that symbolize the state’s history, culinary traditions and preferred the kitchen. For each state picked up not just a great restaurant, but such that reflects the real view of how the locals dine.
California: Chez Panisse (Berkeley)
Chez Panisse opened its doors in 1971. Many consider this place the birthplace of California cuisine. Under the guidance of world-renowned chef Alice waters Chez Panisse is a pioneer in creating dishes that values organic and homegrown ingredients, and it remains the ideal place to savour Mediterranean-California cuisine, which is famous for the state. You can dine in a more casual setting in the cafe upstairs or in the restaurant on the ground floor. Ever-changing seasonal menu of 3-4 dishes includes dishes such as smoked black cod with red Romaine lettuce, and flowering coriander, and quail, Wolfe ranch, grilled with lemon and thyme with mashed autumn pumpkin, glazed Tokyo turnips and watercress.
Florida: Joe’s Stone Crab (Miami beach)
Joe’s Stone Crab is a real tourist trap where you should try some of the best seafood Miami beach since 1913. As specialties of the institution is claws stone crab (served with signature mustard sauce, Joe), the restaurant is only open from mid-October to may, in season, stone crabs, during which you will also want to look here also for the famous fried chicken or key lime pie.
Illinois: Lou Malnati”s Pizzeria (Chicago)
The pizzeria Lou Malnati Chicago institution, which like the local residents and tourists. The institution has been functioning since 1971. It serves the best in America pizza deep-dish pizza, whose name translated into Russian as “Chicago deep dish (or pizza with a deep bottom,” which resembles a cake with high sides, moist stuffing and plenty of melted cheese). The father of the founder of the pizzeria Rudy of Malnati, presumably, helped to develop the recipe, the iconic pizza. Book the most popular product — the Malnati Chicago Classic, this pizza low-fat sausage, tomato sauce and extra mozzarella.
New Jersey: Tops Diner (East Newark)
Nobody knows the eateries better than the residents of new Jersey. The best restaurant in the state is Tops Diner in East Newark, opened in 1942, serving more than 15,000 people a week. The most famous dish is a sandwich with Taylor ham, egg and cheese — the iconic American Breakfast. Tops Diner also provides the best meatloaf, macaroni and cheese and lobster, pancakes, Red velvet and fresh cheesecake.
New York: Katz’s Delicatessen (new York)
Katz’s Delicatessen — the icon of new York. This is the best Jewish deli in America, which has become even more famous after was filmed in one of the most memorable scenes of the 1989 movie “When Harry met Sally”. The grocery store like locals and tourists since it opened its doors in 1888, and his rye corned beef sandwiches, beef and pastrami is especially legendary. According to reports, each week, Katz’s serves 15,000 pastrami (more than 6,800 kg) to 8,000 pounds of corned beef (more than 3600 kg), 2,000 pounds of salami (over 900 kg) and 4,000 hot dogs.
Washington, DC: Old Ebbitt Grill
The oldest saloon in Washington, D.C., opened in 1856 and served the majority of U.S. presidents, beginning with Ulysses Grant. A legendary institution, which has moved (is in its present location since 1983), located less than a block from the White house, and this is one of the best bars in the country, where the bartenders can make virtually any cocktail in addition to a dozen of seasonal offerings. Come to Old Ebbitt Grill for “Oyster happy hour”, try the cheese plates and salads, scallops, catfish sandwiches and bread made of corn flour.