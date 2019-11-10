The most common problems of Hyundai Elantra (HD) generation IV
Every motorist knows that in the course of operation of the cars inadvertently has to face his “sores” that each model be different. The owners of the Hyundai Elantra IV generation told specifically what problems they had to face after the purchase of the vehicle.
Released the Hyundai Elantra IV generation in the period of 2006-2011 years, despite the ugly appearance, the model managed to conquer motorists for its reliability and build quality. However, several shortcomings are still there.
Frequent of an oil leak. In Russia Hyundai Elantra IV generation brought with a 1.6-liter engine capacity of 122 HP, and alternatively proposed a 2-liter capacity 143 HP Both were produced in a series of Gamma originating from powertrains Mitsubishi. The motors are significantly different from each other in technical characteristics, however they showed a common problem, frequent of an oil leak.
In the first case, engineers used an aluminum block and a timing chain, and the second iron and timing. Both units are able without damage to reach 200 thousand kilometers.
The ignition coils. All motors series Gamma observed the same bug. After overcoming the mark of 100 thousand kilometers, the owner is likely to encounter with the problems of ignition.
Usually caused be the coil that should be replaced. Is usually a breakdown in the twitching and falling temp when overclocking. Replacement should be effected as quickly as possible, without waiting for problems with the motor car.
Manual transmission. Usually the drivers are happy, if purchased model offers a manual transmission, it is always associated with reliability and quality. In the case of the Hyundai Elantra IV generation of engineers are not paid to the transmission due care and attention, because after 100 thousand kilometers may require repair or replacement of components.
The reason will be the rapid wear of the clutches and teeth of synchronizers. In order to prolong the lifetime of the PPC, it is best to use it with caution.
Automatic transmission. Used Hyundai Elantra automatic 4 range as a whole shows great potential and will serve to the level of 200-250 thousand distance traveled, however, in some cases, even after 100 thousand miles can begin problems in the operation of the transmission. Box is starting to freeze on transfers or to switch from pushing.
Ball joints. For its time, the Hyundai Elantra was quite technologically advanced car, the developers have equipped it with multi-link rear suspension, combined with front subframe. Front mounted McPherson, reliable enough to pass without any problems 90-100 thousand miles. Rear ball joints on average aged 60-70 thousand kilometers.
Result. As you know, every model has its “sores” which owners have to face after buying a car. In comparison with competitors, the popular Hyundai Elantra sedan proved to be of sufficient quality, however, it does have flaws, including the gear box and the stabilizer link.