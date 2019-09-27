The most common reasons for regular migraine
Often people are not inclined to delve into the causes of migraines, blaming them for the weather or the pressure. But under the same conditions others feel perfectly normal. And all because the cause of headaches may lie in the wrong lifestyle, poor nutrition or bad habits.
For migraines negatively affected by Smoking, especially in the offseason and especially in large quantities. Cigarettes provoke a sharp spasm of blood vessels — and it only intensifies the pain, said the doctor, Victoria Savitskaya.
The tendency to migraine is recommended to abandon at least for a while from fast food, convenience foods, too heavy and fatty foods, all meats and canned goods.
“Do not attempt “treatment” of alcohol. It dilates blood vessels and initially. First, it may seem that you will feel better, but then the situation will only grow worse. During sudden changes in the weather better up coffee and coffee drinks. Especially if you are prone to increase in pressure or atherosclerosis. But for the hypotensive (under reduced pressure) a few SIPS of coffee can be the best medicine. So, before to do something, still should find out the indicators on the blood pressure,” warns the doctor.
Strengthen or provoke a headache even, at first glance, healthy foods. This, oddly enough, hard cheeses, chocolate, nuts, cocoa, citrus fruits, smoked foods and some spices can cause a headache attack.
In weather extremes lies another danger — in such circumstances, our adrenals intensively produce the stress hormone. That’s why during the rains and cloudy weather, we feel depressed and irritated for no reason, reduces our efficiency.
“To reduce discomfort to the minimum possible, if you adjust your diet. When the weather is unstable, the doctors refuse to recommend any “heavy” food and not to overeat, because it filled the stomach causes an increase of the heartbeat (the body spends much effort on what used to digest food) and pressure surges.
Nutritionists recommend eating small portions four to five times a day, and the basis of the diet should be plant foods. Include in your diet foods such as citrus, sorrel, parsley, tomatoes, olives, beef liver, red caviar” — recommended doctor.