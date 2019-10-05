The most dangerous in the US, the EEE virus: causes, symptoms and prevention
Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) is a viral disease that is transmitted to humans and horses through the bite of an infected mosquito. The insects contract the virus from birds.
Most people that caught this virus, symptoms may not appear or resemble a mild form of flu. But, according to the Center for control and prevention of diseases (CDС), almost 5 percent of infected people may occur swelling of the brain (encephalitis).
According to the CDC, in the United States in the period from 2009 to 2018, an annual average was recorded seven cases of EEE infection in humans.
Although each year, registering only a few deaths, according to CDC, about 30 percent of people who develop a severe form of encephalitis EEE, after recovery experience permanent neurological problems.
As the name suggests, Eastern equine encephalitis occurs in Eastern United States, but the disease was recorded in the South (along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico), and in the great lakes.
Worldwide, there are four variants of the virus, but only one occurs in North America and the Caribbean. That is he most dangerous for people.
According to the CDC, three other species occur in Central and South America, mostly they are dangerous for horses.
In the U.S., most cases of infection was East of the Mississippi river in the period July to September, says Dr. Brian Chou, a specialist in infectious diseases at the Medical center “tufts” in Boston.
In the period between 2009 and 2018 the largest number of registered cases of EEE in Florida, Massachusetts, new York, North Carolina and Georgia.
According to the CDC, because of global warming, cases of infection in the period from late spring to early autumn.
What is the danger of Eastern equine encephalitis
The EEE virus is transmitted through the bite of infected female mosquitoes. These mosquitoes are commonly found in swamps and marshy areas, often parasitic on birds.
Birds are reservoirs for the virus and EEE can be infected without signs of disease. They then transmit the virus to mosquitoes that spread it among horses and other mammals, including humans.
In horses the virus was first discovered in 1933. From tissue of the Central nervous system of a man it identified five years later, in 1938.
Horses and people were the most susceptible to the virus.
As soon as the virus enters the body, it multiplies and spreads through the bloodstream. In rare cases, the virus crosses the blood-brain barrier and infects the brain that leads to swelling of brain tissue or encephalitis.
The EEE virus is not contagious. According to the Department of health of new York state, it is not transmitted from person to person and is not spread from humans to animals or from animals to humans.
According to statistics from the CDC, people over 50 and younger than 15 years are most at risk of developing severe forms of the infection EEE. People with a weakened immune system, for example due to cancer treatment or organ transplantation also are at higher risk.
Symptoms
Symptoms of mild infection may resemble the flu with a sudden high fever, chills and pain in muscles and joints. The disease can last up to two weeks.
A severe form of EEE also begins with flu-like symptoms. But after about four days after the appearance of these symptoms may be signs of a brain infection. These symptoms can include confusion, excessive sleepiness and severe headache. Complications often worsen, leading to seizures, coma and even death.
EEE is one of the most serious diseases transmitted by mosquitoes in the United States. Approximately one in three people with a severe form of the disease die from it, usually within 10 days after the first appearance of symptoms, according to the CDC. But even those who survived this serious infection can stay with brain damage, mental disabilities, paralysis, and personality disorders.
Diagnosis and treatment
Doctors can use the cord to determine the presence of the EEE virus in humans. Also include other diagnostic tests such as CT scan or MRI of the brain to detect signs of inflammation. Be sure to study the blood test to detect high levels of antibodies, which are proteins produced by the immune system when it fights the virus.
Treatment of severe EEE usually includes a stay in the ICU, where the patient is placed in a ventilator for breathing problems and can put in a medically induced coma.
To treat seizures or reduce inflammation of the brain prescribe medicines.
Once the virus enters the nervous system, often have neurological consequences. Most of the deaths associated with EEE, is due to edema and pressure in the brain and spinal cord.
How to avoid Eastern equine encephalitis
Mosquitoes have a limited range and usually fly only a mile or two away from the breeding sites, said Chow. States, where there is activity, EEE, is usually carried out monitoring and testing mosquito populations for presence of the virus within a month, and you can spray insecticide in the “hot spots” for infected mosquitoes.
Spraying insecticides helps to reduce the threat of EEE, but not eliminate the risk of disease. To protect yourself from mosquito bites, people should also take the following steps:
Use permethrin is an insecticide that can be sprayed on clothing for protection from mosquitoes.
For security, you should limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn are peak times for mosquitoes. During the most active mosquito cover exposed parts of the body.
Get rid of standing water that can become breeding ground for mosquitoes.
Check the continuity of the protective devices on Windows and doors.