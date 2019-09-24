The most dangerous product that everyone loves
American experts have called one product that is very dangerous for health, but it is popular all over the world.
American doctors told the publication Health Affairs, calculated that the most dangerous product which enjoys enormous popularity. This potato chips. Regular fried potatoes is not too useful, but chips beat many records.
First of all, the potato itself has a high calorie content but low nutritional value – the useful substances there are not too many. In addition, the chips a large amount of oil, salt and chemical additives. When frying at high temperatures vegetable oils emit carcinogens, so the chips they are very rich. As a result, the output is very high in calories and fatty foods, so a small amount of nutrients that they can never be taken into account.
There are other disadvantages. For example, if you eat a bag of chips, you get a huge amount of calories, but soon get hungry again. Therefore, those who want to maintain your weight, chips are not recommended. The authors of the material called chips are the worst snacks for your health and figure.
As research shows, fans of the chips risk your life – regular use of this product greatly increases the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, including heart attack and stroke.