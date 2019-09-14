The most dirty money and magnetized cockroaches: who and what received the IG Nobel prize-2019
29 the ceremony of awarding the IG Nobel prize was held on 12 September in Cambridge (Massachusetts) at Harvard University. Were awarded, as usual, 10 scientific papers with funny names and non-obvious practical application. About it writes BBC.
Receive such an award studies, which are written in the Charter of the award, “first make you smile, and then reflect.”
In this case the prize is awarded by real Nobel laureates. This year it was Eric Maskin, 2007 Nobel prize in Economics, rich Roberts (1993, medicine and physiology) and Jerome Friedman (1990, physics).
The founder of the awards, the editor of AIR (“Annals of improbable research”) and the permanent host of the ceremony of the “Nose” Marc Abrahams — every year makes awards in Comedy with absurd elements on a specific topic. The theme this year is “Habits”.
Accordingly looked and the trophy awarded to the winners: the simple art installations you can see a Starbucks Cup, a pack of gum, a cigarette, a toothbrush and a few items that symbolize certain habits.
It came with a diploma and a cash prize of $ 10 trillion. However, the Zimbabwean dollars were and were given a piece of paper, the cost of such awards are equal to 40 US cents.
The new winners
It turns out that if you magnetize the dead roaches, they are much longer retain magnetic properties than living insects. To this surprising conclusion came a whole international team of scientists from six countries — Singapore, China, Australia, Poland, USA and Bulgaria.
Written based on the results of this exciting research, scientific work “Biomagnetics characteristics of live American cockroaches”, was awarded IG Nobel prize of 2019 in the category “Biology”.
In the category “Physics” prize was awarded to a study on why (and how!) wombats poop cubes.
Among the many sponsors of this international work was a pair of scientists from Taiwan, winners of the IG Nobel prize a second time — the first time in nearly 30-year history of the awards.
My first IG Nobel prize the Patricia Yang and David Hu got in 2015, the study proved that the duration of urination in all mammals is about the same and is approximately 21 seconds.
The prize for medicine was awarded to the Italian Silvano Galos that have proven that eating pizza helps to maintain health and reduce the risk of death from cancer of the digestive organs — but only if the pizza is cooked in Italy.
In the nomination “Economy” won scientists from the Netherlands, who studied the currency of different countries in search of the answer to the question — banknotes of the state can best carry bacteria. It was found that the dirty paper money used in Romania.
Award in the field of medical education received a survey that tells how to teach medical students using audio signals, which are usually trained dogs — like clatter of the language. The article is called: “Training a conditioned reflex when carrying out orthopaedic operations”.
Special laughter caused the announcement of the winner on anatomy. French researchers studied the “temperature asymmetry of the scrotum from naked and dressed people”. It turned out that the left testicle is usually warmer than the right — but only if the man is clothing.
Prize in engineering went to the Iranian scientist Iman Farahbakhsh, patented a machine for changing diapers.
In the category “Chemistry” the IG Nobel prize went to a Japanese Professor, estimated the volume of saliva secreted daily by an average five year old child. As told by the scientist himself, the experiment he put on their children weighed the bananas, and gave them to thoroughly chew three sons — and weighed the chewed mass again. It turned out that the day of the five-year-old produces about half a liter of saliva.
And finally, the peace prize went to the team of scientists from Britain and Singapore for attempting to measure and compare the amount of pleasure received by a person when he manages to scratch something itchy place. It was found that scratching your ankle and the back is much nicer than the wrist.
Leading Marc Abrahams ended the ceremony with the traditional wish: “If this year you didn’t win an IG Nobel prize, and especially if they win — I hope next year you’ll get lucky”.