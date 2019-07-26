The most early sign of leukemia

July 26, 2019
Bleeding gums are an early symptom that may indicate signs of leukemia.

Назван самый ранний признак лейкемии

This type of cancer starts to develop from the uncontrolled multiplication of certain cells in the body, which destroy the surrounding healthy tissue.

Under leukemia imply a malignant clonal disease of the hematopoietic system, which can progress rapidly and aggressively.

According to experts, if human teeth are in good condition, but he has a problem with bleeding gums, it is said that “in his body that something is wrong.”SKIP

Also gum disease can be a sign of diabetes, however, accurate diagnosis is still required to take a blood test.

Other symptoms of leukemia are pale skin, unusual bleeding, occur by themselves, minor bruising, bone pain, increased night sweats and recurrent infections.

Lilly Nice
