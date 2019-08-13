The most effective and affordable method of parasites and for General cleaning of the body
The most effective and affordable method of parasites and for General cleaning of the body is to drink wormwood and cloves within 21 days.
A prescription from us who have experienced it for yourself.
Grind in a coffee grinder the two herbs individually. Immediately after that, the coffee grinder a good wash, it is strongly absorbed.
The crushed pot to drink one teaspoon (with slide for adults, no slides for children) per day, immediately before dinner. First, the wormwood, the cloves then. Make the evening as parasites aktiviziruyutsya in the dark. Thoroughly wash down with water (you can with honey), not to worry. After that the food will remove the remaining bitterness of wormwood and clove spiciness.
Wormwood kills adults, and cloves — eggs and larvae.
After 21 days you need to drink every third day for prevention.
Brew marijuana is not desirable because of the elimination of nutrients after heat treatment.
Any dietary SUPPLEMENTS and pills not compare the degree of “efficiency-accessibility” with this tool.
While cleaning can leave a lot of dead parasites (although not noticeable), as there is no parasite who’d endured such bitterness.
If you weight 100 kg., 10 kg. of parasites in you is likely to and sits. Obese people lose weight. Smart people become wiser…
Tangible lightness comes in the second week of using this simple miracle method.
To get carried away and drink more than 21 consecutive days is not necessary, as there are parasites that should not be removed from the body.
During such cleaning should not be used remedies with beneficial bacteria (e.g. wit) as it will still be destroyed sagebrush. It is possible to use Beneficial bacteria and sticks only after a day of rest.
Wormwood and cloves to accept only dry! During heat treatment, lost many properties. The milled product is put in your mouth (pre-typing of air into the lungs), and drink clean water. It’s best not to inhale and to exhale the air, so it doesn’t fall into that throat…
P. S. Another great remedy for parasites: 3 tsp. sage,2 tsp of tansy and 1 tsp cloves. Also grind in a coffee grinder,mix. To take, starting with the tip of a teaspoon, increasing the dose for a week to half a teaspoon on an empty stomach with water and in the evening before eating, in half a Cup of grated carrot.
The presence of tansy used to expand the spectrum of pathological kill parasites, are not acts of wormwood. I wish you luck in regaining the purity of the physical body.