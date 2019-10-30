The most effective home remedies to fight varicose veins
Varices, or varicose veins, is a persistent and irreversible dilatation that prevents the return of blood to the heart. Most often varicose veins of the lower extremities.
It is associated with pathological changes in the veins, which disrupt the normal process of blood circulation. Naturopaths told me about home remedies that help to deal with varicose veins.
Why is it varicose?
Varicose veins develop when the valves in your veins do not close properly. This causes the expansion and stretching of the veins that hold the blood. Risk factors for this problem (which is usually the case in adult women) with the following:
Weight
If the legs are massive, the flow of blood in them (arteries and then back through the veins) should be powerful enough. This contributes to congestion of the veins and development of varicose.
A sedentary lifestyle
When we have to sit for many hours, the muscles of the legs do not work, “driving blood”, and it stagnates in the legs, creating an excessive load on the venous valves. As a result of developing varicose veins.
The necessity to be on your feet
Long stay on the feet also disrupts the normal blood circulation. Constant tension of the muscles of the legs prevents the full return of blood.
Contraceptives
These pills cause fluid retention and malfunction of the venous valves. Women using a contraceptive usually notice that they have a vascular “spiders” and problems with the veins.
Heredity
Can be hereditary or congenital predisposition to varicose veins to thrombosis and other problems with the feet.
Other risk factors
Smoking, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol levels may be direct or indirect causes of varicose and other problems with the veins.
The best means to combat varicose veins
It is best to attack the varicose veins at an early stage, when the dilatation is not too large.
Then we can prevent the disease up to the second (pain, heaviness in the legs, and convulsions), the third (the pathological changes of the skin and subcutaneous tissue) and stage IV (severe pain and infection).
In the early stages of the disease well help these natural remedies:
Blueberries
This little berry helps to improve blood circulation as it dilates blood vessels, strengthens the walls of veins and prevents bleeding. Blueberries are also rich in vitamin P and bioflavonoids.
It can be eaten raw for dessert or snacking it. You can make an infusion of dried blueberries (blueberries teaspoon per Cup of water). Drink this infusion two cups a day.
Aloe Vera
This is a very effective and popular among those suffering from varicose veins remedy. The leaf is incised along the inner side and apply to the affected area. You can also extract from the leaf gel and apply it on the skin.
Use a mixture of aloe with grated carrot and a few spoons of Apple cider vinegar. It is applied as an ointment and leave to act for 20 minutes.
Ponytail
Many herbs help to improve blood circulation and, consequently, reduce symptoms of varicose veins.
For example, ponytail is very useful for veins and arteries. If it is applied at the initial stage of the disease, the varicose veins may disappear.
But this plant is not recommended for pregnant women, and patients with thrombophlebitis and heart disease.
Calendula
Another medicinal plant that helps to improve the condition of the feet is calendula. It counteracts the deterioration of veins associated with age.
The infusion of this flower helps to restore damaged tissue, reduce swelling of the legs and to alleviate pain.
In some stores, natural goods are creams with calendula petals. But you can make this cream yourself!
Chop a couple of calendula flowers in a little water and mix them with a neutral cream. Apply this cream on your feet before bedtime and do not rinse it.
Vegetable oil
For pain in the legs caused by varicose veins, helps massage. It can also be done as a preventive measure in the sedentary lifestyle or when you have to constantly be on my feet. It should be done in circular motions from the ankles to the thighs.
To improve circulation during the massage you can use, for example, olive oil. Massage oil should be warm.
Cypress
The bark of this tree is useful in different problems with blood circulation, including varicose veins.
Ingredients: 2 spoons of leaves and bark of the cypress, 1 liter of water.
Cooking
Heat a liter of water and when the water comes to a boil, throw the leaves and bark of the cypress.
Let them boiled for 10 minutes. Then strain the broth and let it cool.
Drink 7 spoonfuls of broth a day.
You can use this broth and as an external agent. Need moisten a cotton pad and lubricate the affected area.
Horse chestnut
He is considered one of the best home remedies of varicose veins. Horse chestnut is also used in the phlebitis, as it stimulates circulation.
Horse chestnut restores the normal operation of the veins and their valves.
Ingredients: 5 tablespoons of bark of horse chestnut (50 g), 1 liter of water.
Cooking
Boil water and add the bark of horse chestnut. The bark should infuse for 1o minutes.
When will the right time, strain the infusion and, if it is not too hot to drink.
Take it daily, morning and evening.