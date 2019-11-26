The most effective method of dealing with depression
It turns out that bad mood and depression can be defeated. For this you just need to go for a workout in the gym.
A new study by American scientists have also “hinted” that a sedentary lifestyle can have on brain function negative impact.
The journal of Neuroscience has published a study that allows new insight on the metabolism of the brain and explains how why exercise should be an important part of the treatment of clinical depression and other neuropsychiatric disorders.
Often depression is associated with deficiency of neurotransmitters, which provide communication between brain cells, regulating physical and emotional health. The study by researchers from the University of California, Davis, showed that intense exercise increases levels of two common neurotransmitters glutamate and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), which are responsible for chemical signaling in the brain. Physical activity activates the metabolic pathway that replenishes the levels of these neurotransmitters to normal.
To understand how sport affects the brain, a team of experts studied 38 healthy volunteers, engaged on a stationary bike. To measure brain activity and levels of glutamate and GABA, the researchers used biochemical tests and MRI. As it turned out, between the degree of physical activity and levels of “antidepressant” neurotransmitters there is a direct correlation: the more you pedaled, the volunteers, the higher they were, the levels of glutamate and gamma-aminobutyric acid.