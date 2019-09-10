The most effective scrub for the intestines
With age, all the “pyshechka” we have to make a choice. To be a “butterball” to the end of their days or become “slim”. So, this post is for those “chasers here”, which decided to become “look so thin”. And not only. All those who want to improve their body.
In order to improve the complexion will have to have Breakfast or coffee with tangerines and a few “refined”. In the morning during the month (to see the result) you will have to eat very useful “Skrbic”.
Eventually, after a month in the mirror you will see the result of their suffering. The complexion, skin, hair and nails are just super + tummy “melts”.
No side effects, tested on itself.
Ingredients:
— 5 — tablespoons of oatmeal;
— 5 — table spoons of water;
— 1 — tbsp milk
— (or 1 — teaspoon of cream);
— 1 — teaspoon of honey;
— 5 — peanuts.
Preparation:
5 tablespoons of oat flakes to fill the night 5 tablespoons of cold boiled water (in the morning for 15-20 minutes.).
In the morning you add to our cereal 1U tbsp. milk or 1U teaspoon of cream, 1U teaspoon of honey and 5 walnuts or hazelnuts.
Mix everything together and then, very carefully chewing consume.
During 3 hours nothing to eat, drink (no tea or coffee). After 3 hours the coffee drinkers can satisfy their desire and finally “Wake up”.
