The most expensive and affordable cities to stay in the United States
Vacation won’t cost a fortune if you know where to go. In some cities to stay in the US, there are surprisingly affordable rooms and entertainment, but there are other — not so budget.
To help identify accessible places to stay, GO Banking Rates examined the five factors in the most popular cities in the United States: security, the price of air tickets, hotel prices and the cost of food and drinks. On the basis of these criteria, it was determined 5 of the best and worst places in America (the information and prices are accurate as at 6 July 2018).
The five most expensive cities to visit USA included:
- Los Angeles (CA)
House of Hollywood is one of the most expensive places to visit. Hotels are $116 per night and the cost of food and drinks in Los Angeles can have a significant impact on the budget. The cost of three meals for two at the restaurant of an average price category is $65, and the average beer costs $6.
But in Los Angeles there is no shortage of attractions, including many free attractions such as the walk of fame in Hollywood, sunset Boulevard and pier in Santa Monica.
- Washington (D.C.)
The capital of the country is not only one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States, but also one of the most expensive. Despite the fact that the average price of hotel is reasonable, the cost of food and drink in Washington greatly affect the budget of $70 for dinner for two, and $6 for the beer.
Fortunately, some of the main attractions of the city such as museums and galleries that are part of the Smithsonian — free.
- Philadelphia (PA)
In Philadelphia airfare and hotels is high, so this is one of the worst cities for recreation. The average cost of the ticket round trip is $386, and the average room rate at the hotel — $148. In addition, the safety rating of the city is one of the lowest in the list.
Fortunately, it is not necessary to pay to see some of the most famous attractions of Philadelphia such as the Liberty Bell and independence hall.
- New York (NY)
Be ready to wide open your purse, if you want to visit new York. In this list we have the highest prices on food and drinks — $80 for dinner for two and about $7 for a beer. He ranks fourth on the cost of tickets to rating — $380.
However, you can lower your expenses, visit free attractions such as Central Park, the 9/11 memorial and Brooklyn bridge.
- San Francisco (CA)
San Francisco is one of the most expensive cities in the US if you live there and visiting it is not much cheaper. He is considered the worst city for holidays, because the costs are high for all criteria. In fact, only one other city — new York — prices for drinks are higher than in San Francisco, and the prices of food on the second place — about $75 for a three-course dinner for two.
However, there are a few things you can do in San Francisco for free. For example, a walking tour of the Golden Gate bridge and a stroll through Chinatown or visit Fisherman’s Wharf.
But the cheapest cities for tourists are:
- Austin (TX)
Austin is a popular destination for music lovers thanks to its famous festivals such as South by Southwest. He occupies the honorable 5th place in the list of the best places to stay because of its affordable housing and high safety record.
But tickets in Austin are more expensive than flights to most other places — $346 for the trip there and back. However, the cost of the flight can be compensated using the free and inexpensive entertainment in the city — for example, swimming in the popular pool Barton springs.
- Salt Lake City (Ut)
If you are concerned about the safety of the city, think about staying in salt lake city. It has the best safety rating in the whole list. But safe does not mean boring. Salt lake city offers many outdoor activities, festivals, art and culture, and scenic attractions such as the Great Salt lake.
However, the average cost of tickets in salt lake city is higher than in some other cities. The flight round trip is an average of slightly less than $350.
- San Antonio (TX)
San Antonio has the lowest prices on food products in the ranking — only $30 three-course dinner for two. The cost of the drink is also low — $3.50 per beer, but the average cost of tickets is relatively high $359 round trip.
While there, you can see many historical places San Antonio, ride a bike, walk or take a river cruise along the river walk.
- Las Vegas (NV)
Although sin City is known for its high prices, the cost of travel and stay there is actually quite low. This is the cheapest city for flights with an average cost of tickets is $233. And since there are many variants of discounts in Las Vegas the lowest average cost of the hotels in the list — only $48 per night. This is the most affordable place for spring break in the United States.
However, in Vegas you can spend more on food and drink than in some other places from the list. Also, you can easily cut your budget in a casino, if you’re not careful.
- Orlando (FL)
Vacation to Disney World can be expensive, but the city in which it is located — Orlando — is the most accessible vacation spot in the list. There are many inexpensive things you can do outside of Disney World. In addition, the cost of tickets, food and drinks in this town — one of the lowest in the ranking. The average cost of a flight is only $246.