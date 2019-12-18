The most expensive areas for rental housing in U.S. cities

The debate about what is better — to buy housing or rent — eternal. Both sides of the debate have their pros and cons, and often the correct answer is: it’s a personal decision. Part of the problem is that it is not always easy to see exactly how expensive rents in certain cities or areas. To fill this information gap, GOBankingRates has listed the most expensive areas for renters in the United States, denoting their postal code (zip code).

Photo: Depositphotos

It may seem that the most expensive areas easy to identify, but the actual list is full of surprises. For example, the average rent in the most expensive neighborhood/zip code in new York (10014) is 4076 dollars. It is definitely a lot, but given the reputation of new York with its high cost of real estate, this number seems surprisingly manageable. For example, rents in the area with postal code 94611 in Oakland, California, will cost 4710 dollars a month, which is almost 15% higher than the maximum rents in the most expensive index in new York.

Another interesting result of the study is that the definition of “high” rent varies greatly from city to city. For example, to live in the area of the most expensive zip code in Detroit can be for $ 870 per month, which is the lowest among all the studied cities. Compare this to the most expensive zip code in all of United States 90049 (Los Angeles), where life is an incredible 10 $ 680 per month — and this is just the average rents. The fact that “dear” may indeed be a regional designation, and if one area seems too expensive, there might be one that you consider affordable.

Overall, average monthly rents in the most expensive zip codes USA is 1644 USD. To determine what rent you can reasonably afford, start by creating a realistic budget. With this in mind, let’s look at the most expensive zip codes for renters. We give the example of popular among Russian-speaking immigrants in the city, and the full list can be found here.

Boston

  • Postcode: 02134
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $3778
  • Postal: 02127
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $3675
  • Postal code: 02135
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $3271
  • Postcode: 02130
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $3037
  • Postcode: 02114
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $3035

Chicago

  • Postcode: 60614
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $2849
  • Postcode: 60618
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $2097
  • Postcode: 60654
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $2087
  • Postcode: 60611
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $2021
  • Postcode: 60616
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $2015

Houston

  • Postcode: 77005
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $3262
  • Postcode: 77027
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $3186
  • Postcode: 77024
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $2947
  • Postcode: 77007
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $2705
  • Postcode: 77094
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $2601

Las Vegas

  • Postal code: 89138
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $2201
  • Postcode: 89135
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $2118
  • Postcode: 89117
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $1908
  • Postal code: 89144
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $1800
  • Postcode: 89141
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $1776

Los Angeles

  • Postcode: 90049
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $10 680
  • Postcode: 90048
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $8287
  • Postcode: 90046
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $7778
  • Postcode: 90024
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $7358
  • Postcode: 90291
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $6964

Miami

  • Postcode: 33140
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $7785
  • Postcode: 33141
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $4165
  • Postcode: 33133
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $3556
  • Postcode: 33155
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $2570
  • Postcode: 33145
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $2500

New York

  • Postcode: 10014
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $4076
  • Postcode: 10011
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $4058
  • Postcode: 10003
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $3995
  • Postcode: 10282
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $3850
  • Postcode: 10036
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $3623

Philadelphia

  • Postcode: 19123
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $2190
  • Postcode: 19147
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $2033
  • Postcode: 19130
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $1976
  • Postcode: 19127
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $1879
  • Postcode: 19122
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $1744

Portland, Oregon

  • Postcode: 97212
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $2485
  • Postcode: 97214
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $2420
  • Postcode: 97229
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $2365
  • Postcode: 97211
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $2277
  • Postcode: 97219
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $2166

San Diego

  • Postcode: 92130
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $4730
  • Postcode: 92127
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $4029
  • Postcode: 92129
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $3300
  • Postcode: 92109
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $3244
  • Postcode: 92128
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $2982

San Francisco

  • Postcode: 94114
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $5783
  • Postcode: 94110
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $4884
  • Postcode: 94116
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $4392
  • Postal code: 94122
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $4163
  • Postcode: 94112
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $3858

Seattle

  • Postal code: 98112
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $3709
  • Postal code: 98119
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $3630
  • Postcode: 98122
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $3389
  • Postcode: 98105
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $3332
  • Postcode: 98199
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $3293

Washington

  • Postcode: 20007
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $4705
  • Postcode: 20016
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $4568
  • Postcode: 20009
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $3430
  • Postcode: 20010
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $3296
  • Postcode: 20003
    The average monthly rent in 2019: $3257

