The most expensive defender in the world with a goal “successfully” made his debut for the Foundation of “Juventus” (video)

| July 24, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Самый дорогой защитник мира с автогола "удачно" дебютировал за основу "Ювентуса" (видео)

Matteis de Ligt
In the framework of International Champions Cup in the Chinese Nanjing is a match between the Italian Juventus and inter.

In the opening match scored the most expensive defender in the world Matteis de Ligt, who joined this summer from Ajax to Juventus for a record 86 million euros.

The Dutch failed up my leg when applying inter corner kick.

Thus, de Ligt was the author of an own goal in his debut match in the starting lineup Juventus.

The match goes on.

