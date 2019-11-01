The most expensive electric car in the world
Dutch startup Lightyear announced the delivery of the first One Lightyear is already in 2021. Premium electric car has a great power reserve, road finish and unique integrated solar panels. Solar cells are under special protective glass that is not affected by external mechanical impact.
Four-wheel drive, 5-seater electric vehicle equipped with a battery capacity of 60 kWh and 5 sq. m. of photovoltaic cells that in total provides the mileage of up to 725 km on a single charge. Innovation is a system of solar panels, if part of the elements is in the shade, then open the surface still generates energy from the sun.
An interesting approach is the use of four independent motors, one for each wheel, which means not only full drive, but the advanced torque transmission. In this Lightyear do not advertise the dynamics and main parameters of the motor. It is known that the motor of 108 HP(80 kW) from 0 to 100 km/h accelerates for 10 seconds.
To minimize consumption kWh engineers and designers worked hard on the aerodynamics, the relief of the body. Thanks to what One has acquired a futuristic look and good weight of just 1,300 kg. Tracked some borrowing from the Tesla Model 3, but it is rather an attempt to highlight the electric car of the masses of ordinary cars. After all, Elon Musk in the modern era of electrification was the first and remains the clear leader.
In the pre-order is already 500 electric One, and the final cost will be 149 thousand euros. This will be one of the most expensive electric cars in the world.