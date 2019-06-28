The most expensive Ferrari 250 GTO is recognized as a work of art
This car was previously auctioned for a record 48.4 million dollars.
An Italian court issued a decree according to which the Ferrari 250 GTO is recognized as a work of art. This decision means that the model should not be copied. The pretext for the trial was a lawsuit filed by Italian automaker in the commercial court of Bologna against the company Modena, which had planned to resume production of the model 250 GTO. In the lawsuit, refers to “special lines of the body and the aesthetic aspect of design” that make this model a “truly iconic”.
In a press-service of the Ferrari stated that the court decision on the recognition of car a work of art was made for the first time in the country.
A unique model was released in a limited edition of 36 copies between 1962 and 1964.For a new car at the time, asked for 18 000 dollars, but for almost 50 years, the cost jumped to tens of millions.
In 2018 one of the 36 instances were put under the hammer for a record at the time of the auction for the amount of 48.4 million dollars, and another instance later bought for 80 million it is Not excluded that after the decision of the Italian court in the value of the 250 GTO will be another zero.