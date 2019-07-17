The most expensive Ferrari in 1958 to be auctioned
In anticipation Radiate car week the auctioneer prepared to sell some of the most exquisite cars for a million dollars.
Namely, the company Gooding & Company will be auctioned gem of the collection is the Ferrari 250 GT cabriolet Series I, 1958, built by Pininfarina.
This is one of the most beautiful and sought after classic cars in history – so much so that recently, the Italian court decided officially to consider the 250 GTO is a work of art.
Ferrari 250 GT Series I – one of 40 cars with special bodywork by Italian design firm. And this is one of 4 cars with custom details – side vents, short overlays fangs and closed headlights. Once it was the most expensive Ferrari.
In 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Series I cost $14 950, which by todays standards is equivalent to $132 476. For those times it was a huge amount. For comparison, the luxurious Cadillac Series 62 Eldorado of the same year sold for $7500 dollars — $66 550 in today’s money.
At the time, the car 0789 GT was specially created for one of the largest VIP Ferrari customers — the Prince Alessandro “dado” from Rome’s Ruspoli, a famous actor and playboy Italian pop culture. Fulfilling their main role in La Dolce Vita, and its convenient location – he was often behind the wheel of his Ferrari in the company of Pablo Picasso, Brigitte Bardot and Salvador Dali.
The starting price of the lot by Gooding & Company has not yet named, the estimated range is from $7-8 million