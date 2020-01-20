The most expensive goalkeeper in the world ranks only 127th place in the percentage of reflected shock
January 20, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Spain goalkeeper and Chelsea skipper Arrizabalaga is among goalkeepers only 127-e a place from 132-x in the top-7 leagues according to the percentage of the reflected shots.
In this season, the Spaniard reflected only 55,4 % of shots, and Chelsea conceded 30 goals in 23 matches of the English Premier League.
It should be noted that Kepa is the most expensive goalkeeper in the world. “Chelsea” has paid “Athletics” in the summer of 2018 84.5 million euros for the 24-year-old at the time of the player.