The most expensive player in the history of “Barcelona” left the team
Philippe Coutinho
27-year-old attacking midfielder of “Barcelona” Philippe Coutinho in the near future should be presented as a player of “Bavaria”, reports the press service of Die Roten.
The most expensive player in the history of the Catalan club will play next season for the Munich club on loan with a possible subsequent right of redemption.
“I believe that not only Bayern, but also the entire Bundesliga and Germany can be happy that such a top player will play in our League,” said head coach of “Bavaria” Niko Kovac.
Note that the Brazilian went from Barcelona to Bilbao in the opening match of La Liga against Athletic (0:1), but the roster never came.
Recall, Coutinho moved to Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018. For him, the Catalans have paid the “red” of 142 million pounds.