The most expensive player in the history of real Madrid left almost to the end of the season
Eden Hazard
The most expensive player in the history of real Madrid Eden hazard this week out of surgery on injured ankle, according to ESPN. A thorough medical examination of Eden revealed the playmaker “Blancos” fracture.
According to the publication, the operation will be conducted at the end of the week in the United States.
It is noted that the restoration of the Belgian will need about two months.
Hazard was injured in the match against Levante (0:1) 22 Feb.
Note that this is not the first injury of Eden this season, before he missed three months because of an ankle injury.
In his first season in the “real” hazard has played just 15 matches for the “Royal club” – his one goal and five assists.
Without the Belgian real Madrid had won Barcelona in “El Clasico” (2:0) and regained the lead in La Liga.
Recall, hazard cost “real” at 110 million euros, but at the expense of bonuses and additional payments the amount of the deal could rise to 140 million euros.