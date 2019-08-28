The most expensive player in the world, starred in a crime series (photos, video)
Player of the French PSG and Brazilian national team Neymar tried themselves in new roles. Recovering from injury and dealing with a question of his further employment, the striker was offered the role of an actor and starred in the third season of the popular Spanish series “Paper house”.
“I was able to realize his dream and become part of the beloved television series. Now I can share with all your character. Thank you, “Paper house, “wrote Neymar on his Twitter page.
By the way, scenes involving Neymar (his character’s name is joão. — Ed.) were removed in early 2019, but his participation in the series could remain a secret after allegations of player rape. Only after the attacker was cleared of all charges, finding a lot of contradictions in the testimony of the alleged victim, the character of the Brazilian returned to the series.
The character of Neymar Joao could not appear in the series
The film will be released in the genre of crime drama where the action revolves around a group of adventurers led by the Professor who is planning a robbery of the Spanish Royal mint. The series has generated huge interest in Spain, in connection with which the rights to international display bought American streaming service Netflix. In the end, “Paper the house” became the most popular television series naglazyme platform, and the newspaper The New York Times included it in its list of the best foreign TV series in 2018. The third season of “Paper the house” for seven days on the platform, Netflix looked 34 million viewers.
Note that if the acting career of Neymar were doing better in football while there is uncertainty. The player has not yet played a single game for PSG this season, and all the leaves from the beginning of June, when in a friendly match for the national team was injured. According to media reports, the Brazilian told the club management issued an ultimatum about wanting to 1 September when the transfer window closes, returning to Spain, where his services are interested in “Barcelona” and “real”.
