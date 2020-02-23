The most expensive player of real Madrid in history will miss the Champions League matches against Manchester city because of a broken ankle
Eden Hazard
After the debacle of real Madrid in the match Examples against Levante (0:1), “Royal club” was another bad news.
A thorough medical examination of Eden hazard has revealed the playmaker “real” fracture, which is the most expensive player in the history of real Madrid will miss both matches against Manchester city in the 1/8 finals of the Champions League, reports the official website of real Madrid.
“After an in-depth survey conducted by the medical staff of real Madrid today, the player was diagnosed with a fracture in the distal fibula”, – reads the statement of the “Royal club”.
29-year-old Belgian, who returned after barely three months with an ankle injury, has once again landed in the infirmary.
In Madrid did not specify how long will be absent the hazard, but The Guardian estimates the period of restoration of Eden in two months.
The return match at Etihad on March 17 saw the first opportunity for hazard to return to England since he went from Chelsea to real Madrid last summer.
Now, however, Eden will miss this game, as the first meeting of the “real” and the “city” this coming Wednesday at “Bernabeu”.
Recall, hazard cost “real” at 110 million euros, but at the expense of bonuses and additional payments the amount of the deal could rise to 140 million euros.