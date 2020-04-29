The most expensive player of the Series And again received a positive test result for coronavirus
Paulo Dibala
The star forward of “Juventus” Paulo Dibala for the third time received a positive test result for coronavirus, according to AS.
The player of Argentina national team was tested on Covid-19 for the fourth time in the last six months – positive were also the results of the first and third tests, and the second showed that diseases of the player no.
Informed Dibala said that he and his girlfriend got test positive for coronavirus. He became the third player of Juventus, who was diagnosed with the disease.
Later, the footballer said that he was all right.
Subsequently, the Argentine said that he felt much better and told about the symptoms of coronavirus.
Note that in the era of “coronavirus” Dibala was headed by rating the most expensive players in the Italian Serie A, according to the popular portal Transfermarkt. In connection with the pandemic and the decision to suspend indefinitely the football season, the portal has adjusted the transfer value of players.
The cost Dibala decreased by 20% and now amounts to 72 million euros, allowing the Argentine to bypass the two representatives of the inter – Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen.
Winner of five Golden balls Cristiano Ronaldo ranks only seventh in this ranking.
Top 10 expensive players in Serie A:
- 1. Paulo Dibala (Juventus) -72,0 million euros
- 2-3. Romelu Lukaku (Inter) – 68,0
- 2-3. Christian Eriksen (Inter) – 68,0
- 4. Matteis de Ligt (Juventus) – 67,5
- 5-6. Lautaro Martinez (“Inter”) – 64,0
- 5-6. S. Milinković-Savić (Lazio) – 64,0
- 7. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) – 60,0
- 8. Calida Coulibaly (Napoli) – 56,0
- 9. Miralem Pjanić (Juventus) – 52,0
- 10. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan) – 49,5