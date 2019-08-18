The most famous image of Raptors on the wall of the building painted over (PHOTO)

Loading...

A huge picture dedicated to basketball club Toronto Raptors, on the wall of the building disappeared. It was painted over.

What was once a 30-foot dedication to the NBA Champions on the outside OD the luxury store on Queen West in Toronto, ceased to exist.

Wall painting, which was originally applied to the building as an ode to Kawai Leonard, and then transformed by the end of may in the image of all the stars of the club, has become this summer attraction in popularity comparable to the CN Tower.

Residents it is strange to watch now black wall. It is known that the painting was not supposed to be on the building, which caused it was vinyl and not paint, which means that it was easy to remove.

“We were waiting for the completion of the Caribbean festival. But it will not be the last wall image Raptors. Anything can happen,” said a shop owner OD Toronto Shahin of Shamshiri.