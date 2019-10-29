The most frequent mistake that participants lottery green card
In early October of each year in the U.S. starts a lottery green card. This year remains very little time for registration for participation in the lottery — November 5, applications for the DV-2021 will no longer accept, and that means only a week left. The results will be announced in may 2020.
The immigration Department annually receives more than 50,000 applications for participation in the lottery. More than 23 million people have applied for the immigration program of the United States in 2018, including four million Arabs and more than two million Egyptians, although the proportion of accidental immigration to these countries is only 3,200 people, according to the report of the Bureau of consular Affairs, U.S. Department of State.
The publication of the Report Teller has gathered a few tips to avoid losing your chance of winning the lottery, if you want to migrate to USA.
The application for accidental immigration program, so the applicant does not need an intermediary to participate in the program.
Your academic specialty has nothing to do with your choice. You should only have a certificate of secondary education (secondary education), as well as proof that you’re over 21 at the time of registration.
You can’t save and fill in the data later, as the application form is to fill in the data and presented within one hour, therefore it is recommended to review all relevant data and to prepare in advance, especially in relation to the technical characteristics of photography.
Examples of high-quality and compliant photos at the link.
It is important not to miss your chance because of pesky little things — mistakes in the questionnaire or the wrong photo. Pictures when checking the questionnaires are given HUGE attention. Like it check the photos and why you need to strictly follow the instructions, read the material ForumDaily.
To apply for participation in the lottery does not affect the applicant in the United States under a previous visa, or stay there at the time of submission of the application, or applying for a visa later.
IMPORTANT. In 2019 in the United States introduced a new rule for filing documents for participation in the lottery green card. Each applicant must indicate the number, series and validity date of your passport. This innovation has puzzled many residents of the former USSR countries, as the cost of the document is often not affordable to the middle class. Read more at this link.
For those who have applied before others, benefits no, all applications submitted during this period will participate in the lottery in equal proportions.
After receiving your room confirmation form, you will not be able to retry or apply in the same year. If submitted more than one entry with the same name, the request is automatically deleted.
The application form includes details of the husband or wife and children under the age of 21 years and the wife has the right to file another application with the same data to increase the chances of winning.
Not everyone who wins the lottery, gets a visa, you first need to pass the interview successfully.
The necessary documents that need to be collected before the interview: full list is here. All documents which are not in English must be accompanied by a certified translation. No notarisation or apostille is not required.
The immigration Department does not conduct correspondence with the lottery winners.
- Important: work in the field of production of marijuana, the use of “grass” or even the recognition that the immigrant tried it at least once in their life, and can permanently close doors for him in the United States.
Basic mistakes
One of the main reasons that prevent those who wish to win the lottery: inaccuracy in providing the necessary information, especially images, because the photo should be recent and without any changes in the graphic editors.
Many applications are rejected because the information is not true, do not lie in the application because the information provided by you in the application and the interview will be checked.
Change or loss of your passport may deny you an immigrant visa if you win, but can’t prove the reason for the change data, so save a copy of your passport can always save you in this situation.
Failure to keep the confirmation number of the form can deprive you of the opportunity to emigrate, if you win, the more that the Embassy and U.S. consulates and Consular center in Central Kentucky do not issue these numbers.
Misspelled family situation can take away your green card, for example, applying for immigration to the pair on the grounds that they will marry before the announcement of the result of the lottery.
You must specify the data and provide pictures of children, even if they were from a previous marriage, and to immigrate with you plan.
One of the most noticeable errors, registration in the country of residence, not birth. Make sure in the application you specified a country of birth.