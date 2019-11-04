The most harmful product
Scientists from the University of Oxford and the University of Minnesota conducted a major study of the effect of food products and their production on human health and the environment in General.
To explore 15 different product groups the researchers introduced index APEI showing the effect of the product on health and the environment according to five criteria. This greenhouse gas emissions , water demand, the area of land for production, pollution and other environmental impacts.
The first conclusion that was made: products that reduce the risk of mortality, have a low impact on the environment. And what is more harmful to the health product, the more damage it deals and the nature.
— Whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts and olive oil — the index of the APEI less than four units per serving. Fish, which is associated with a significant increase in mortality risk, has APEI 14 per serving. Products that are stronger than others increase the risk of death, have varying degrees of negative impact on the environment. The highest APEI from unprocessed red meat — 73 units per serving, the processed — 37, the study says.
It is noted that the poultry and dairy products have a medium degree of harmfulness. They, too, can have a negative impact on people’s health but for the environment harmful three times less than meat production.
It is emphasized that the share of production of meat accounts for the largest portion of greenhouse gas emissions on the planet.