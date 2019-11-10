The most healthy drinks to boost metabolism and weight loss

Natural remedies help to lose weight

Самые полезные напитки для улучшения метаболизма и похудения

Drinks that help lose weight, can be divided into two types: the first is the teas and broths, which include improving the metabolic components, such as red pepper, cinnamon or ginger, and the second is cocktails and smoothies, which are intended to replace one of the meals.

Raspberry water

Ingredients: fresh raspberries – 2 tbsp, water – 1 l

Preparation and application

Mash berries, add water, mix and allow to stand 10-15 minutes.

Infusion of rose hips

Ingredients: water – 1 liter, rose hips – 3 tbsp

Preparation and application

Berries wash, fold into a thermos, pour boiling water and leave for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight.

The benefits of rosehip know everything. He is the undisputed leader in the number of vitamins C, E, K and V. in Addition, it contains a lot of iron, potassium, magnesium and phosphorus.

Wild rose has the property to improve the blood and increase the hemoglobin, whereby wound healing is much faster. Also it is an excellent diuretic and cholagogue, it has a bactericidal effect.

A decoction of cherry twigs

Ingredients: water – 1 l, sprigs of cherry – 4-5 PCs.

Preparation and application

Cherry sprigs to boil in boiling water about 10 minutes. Then the broth together with twigs pour into a thermos and let stand 2-3 hours.

Cherry twigs, in addition to vitamins, minerals and enzymes, also contains a high amount of folic acid.

Hibiscus

Ingredients: water – 1 liter, hibiscus – 3 tbsp

Preparation and application

Pour the hibiscus water temperature approximately 80 °C (in any case not boiling water!) and let stand 7-10 minutes. This drink is good both hot and cold.

Hibiscus contains a unique set of vitamins, bioflavonoids, pectin, and a record number of amino acids, thirteen. It helps the body to reproduce new cells, improves digestion, eliminates toxins.

Infusion raspberry leaf

Ingredients: water – 1 litre raspberry leaves – 5 tbsp

Preparation and application

Raspberry leaves pour boiling water, let stand at least half an hour under the hood.

