The most healthy drinks to boost metabolism and weight loss
Natural remedies help to lose weight
Drinks that help lose weight, can be divided into two types: the first is the teas and broths, which include improving the metabolic components, such as red pepper, cinnamon or ginger, and the second is cocktails and smoothies, which are intended to replace one of the meals.
Raspberry water
Ingredients: fresh raspberries – 2 tbsp, water – 1 l
Preparation and application
Mash berries, add water, mix and allow to stand 10-15 minutes.
Infusion of rose hips
Ingredients: water – 1 liter, rose hips – 3 tbsp
Preparation and application
Berries wash, fold into a thermos, pour boiling water and leave for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight.
The benefits of rosehip know everything. He is the undisputed leader in the number of vitamins C, E, K and V. in Addition, it contains a lot of iron, potassium, magnesium and phosphorus.
Wild rose has the property to improve the blood and increase the hemoglobin, whereby wound healing is much faster. Also it is an excellent diuretic and cholagogue, it has a bactericidal effect.
A decoction of cherry twigs
Ingredients: water – 1 l, sprigs of cherry – 4-5 PCs.
Preparation and application
Cherry sprigs to boil in boiling water about 10 minutes. Then the broth together with twigs pour into a thermos and let stand 2-3 hours.
Cherry twigs, in addition to vitamins, minerals and enzymes, also contains a high amount of folic acid.
Hibiscus
Ingredients: water – 1 liter, hibiscus – 3 tbsp
Preparation and application
Pour the hibiscus water temperature approximately 80 °C (in any case not boiling water!) and let stand 7-10 minutes. This drink is good both hot and cold.
Hibiscus contains a unique set of vitamins, bioflavonoids, pectin, and a record number of amino acids, thirteen. It helps the body to reproduce new cells, improves digestion, eliminates toxins.
Infusion raspberry leaf
Ingredients: water – 1 litre raspberry leaves – 5 tbsp
Preparation and application
Raspberry leaves pour boiling water, let stand at least half an hour under the hood.