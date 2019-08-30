The most hilarious examples of cat advertising

How can you not smile!

Seals undoubtedly make the world a better place (with rare exceptions), so their bright image is good everywhere, including in print advertising, on world favorite, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the bigpicture.

To see a selection of prints from brands that advertise their product with the help of these cute animals.

Print to 3M from Grey, Singapore

Advertising roller for cleaning clothes

Advertising dog food Eukanuba from Leo Burnett, Romania

Slogan: “All want to be dogs”

Is the high acceleration of Peugeot and Euro RSCG, Chile

Social advertising for the Royal society for the protection of animals from cruel treatment (RSPCA) urged to donate to the organization

Whiskas

“No training. Healthy cats”

Bissell

Advertising cleaning vacuums from Fortune Promoseven Bahrain

Advertising of food for cats Exelcat

Slogan: “Your cat will do anything”

Advertising Agency: Wirz/BBDO, Zurich, Switzerland

LuckyPet. Advertising of food for cats.

Slogan: “Fit only fish”

Agency: The Jupiter Drawing Room, Cape Town, South Africa introduced the Pets in the role of representatives of Royal blood

Whiskas. The milk is for cats.

Advertisement of cat litter, Fresh Step

Creatives from DDB, United States captured cats who can’t smell your toilet

Advertised Audi exclusive customised paint

Agency DDB, Spain

The ranking of the richest people, according to The Sunday Times

Advertising Agency: Grey, London, UK

Advertising antibacterial soap Protex Soap

Advertising Agency: Y&R, Colombia

Vitamins for cats Nutrivet

Advertising Agency: Publicis, Bucharest, Romania

Social advertising Foundation Animal in the law, the organization against the bad treatment of animals

Slogan:”People who mistreat animals deserve severe punishment”

Agency: Ruf Lanz, Zurich, Switzerland

