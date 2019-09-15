“The most luxurious of viagr”: dzhanabaeva surprised Frank in the red coat on the naked body…
The wife of Valery Meladze and the former soloist of group “VIA Gra” Albina dzhanabaeva had surprised the audience candid stage images according to the decision of producers. Now the singer is actively engaged in a solo career, but a passion for sexy outfits will not go away, writes the newspaper “Seven days.”
So, yesterday, 40-year-old singer has published in his Instagram video taped the process of filming for one of the fashion magazines.
“It happens that yesterday – the sun, light dresses, sandals, and today, after some 10 hours… it’s already Autumn, it’s time to get warm clothes, enjoy the gold leaf and wait for October along with the new issue of the magazine”, — has signed it post.
As a way for the singer was chosen fashionable coat-Cheburashka bright red color, which dzhanabaeva wear directly on the naked body.
Of the accessories the singer was only black nylon stockings and sandals with thin straps. This combination is what confused subscribers stars what they are immediately announced in the comments, and at the same time and admired the beauty Albina.
“As my mom… Valery chose the most beautiful of Viagr and I totally agree with her!”, “Albinochka as You look good in red! I also by the way he is and it’s my favorite color!” “Well beautiful… although the sandals with tights… the horror”, “Shoes suck”, “Gorgeous, but the combination of mules and pantyhose — just a gesture!”, “Pretty! Always admired you,” “the Most chic of all viagr!“, — write fans.
Recall that recently dzhanabaeva said that leaves the production center of Konstantin Meladze, and will now work with a new team. How it responded to Constantine himself, and threatened if care Albina problems in marriage with Valery, unknown. But, judging by the happy sight in the fresh pictures in Instagram, life Dzhanabaeva now all is well.
— it has pleased the fans a sexy photo in a swimsuit and stirred up a network of hot dancing. The star has published on his page in Instagram video, which in a slinky bodysuit, Nude, accentuating her slender figure and ample bosom, lights under the hit Monatik “Love It the Rhythm.”
