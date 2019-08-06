The most popular and favorite vegetable “kills” the teeth
Most of the population of our country is the most popular vegetable is the potato. Well where without it? But this vegetable, experts, able to “kill” our teeth.
It’s all in the caries, which occurs in almost 90 percent of the population. Tooth decay can develop into pulpitis, which leads to the removal of the nerve and the tooth becomes “dead”.
The first sign of caries – a genetic predisposition, but if you eat right, the appearance of caries can be avoided. Dentists suggest to eliminate from the diet certain products, primarily potatoes.
The reason lies in the fact that in potatoes increased content of starch, which, when applied in the mouth produces lactic acid, that in turn softens the enamel of the teeth.
Just a few minutes and the level of acidity in the oral cavity approaches zero, appear harmful bacteria, that spoil the enamel. When exposed to starch and saliva produced by starchy foods, they are converted into glucose, which is also damage the enamel.
Some experts recommend to abandon the potato, some suggest after each use thoroughly clean the teeth.