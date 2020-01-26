The most popular specialties in different States
The analysis conducted by financial technology company SmartAsset has studied the fastest-growing jobs in America for 4 years, based on data from the Bureau of labor statistics. As a result, were identified the most in demand and fast growing specialty in every state, says MoneyTalksNews.
CA
- The fastest growing specialty: assistants personal care
- The rate of employment growth from 2014 to 2018: 460%
SmartAsset declares that it is the second-fastest growth in job in the country. Over a five-year period, the number of jobs in this specialty grew by almost 1 million.
Assistants for personal care work with the elderly, convalescent and disabled, helping them in everyday life and tasks such as housekeeping and cooking.
FL
- The fastest growing specialty: environmental scientists
- The rate of employment growth from 2014 to 2018: 386%
These workers are in demand in a world that is increasingly concerned about the environment and climate change.
Specialists on nature protection are among the most highly paid “green” workers. Their average salary is 61 $ 310 a year, according to BLS.
Il
- The fastest growing specialty: bailiffs
- The rate of employment growth from 2014 to 2018: 278%
These law enforcement officers, in addition to providing courtroom security, others perform a variety of duties such as assisting judges, guarding juries and delivery of court documents.
The bailiffs have to undergo several months of training at the Academy.
New Jersey
- The fastest growing specialty: aerospace engineers
- The rate of employment growth from 2014 to 2018: 384%
Aerospace engineering — “one of the most lucrative professions College in 2019”.
With a bachelor’s degree you will receive average annual salary of nearly $ 130,000 dollars for the development and testing of aircraft and spacecraft.
New York
- The fastest growing specialty: financial experts
- The rate of employment growth from 2014 to 2018: 190%
These workers are instructed to ensure that financial institutions and transactions in accordance with the law.
Primarily financial experts engaged in lending and securities, as well as the government.
Oregon
- The fastest growing specialty: real estate brokers
- The rate of employment growth from 2014 to 2018: 134%
It is in this state increases the number of jobs for real estate brokers. By the way, the ranking of the best cities in the US, where it is necessary to do this job, headed by Seattle, Salem, and San Francisco.
PA
- The fastest growing specialty: bailiffs
- The rate of employment growth from 2014 to 2018: 243%
Bailiffs provide security in the courtroom, guarding a jury engaged in the delivery of court documents as law enforcement officers. To become a bailiff, you need a few months to study at the Academy.
Full list of States and fastest growing specialties you’ll find here.
