The most powerful oil will quickly eliminate pain in the joints, neck, arthritis, gout, cysts in the Breasts, headaches and more!
This oil has strong relaxing and analgesic effect. You can easily prepare at home!
Dandelion is one of the medicinal herbs of our regions; all its parts can be used for healing.
Its young leaves is a great salad for spring detoxification, that is, regulate the metabolism, purify the blood and stomach. Folk medicine recommends to use them against diabetes.
Dandelion root has the largest therapeutic effect. He detoxifiere the liver and thereby provides support for the entire body. Drinking tea from dandelion root can cure hepatitis In 6 weeks.
These are some of the benefits of its leaves:
— Contains antioxidants
— Treats any pain
Treats stomach cramps
— Improves vision
— Contains vitamin A and B12
Oil of dandelion is considered the most powerful in its effects on the body. You can easily prepare at home. Find out how!
In our regions dandelion flowers are used to prepare the well-known syrup against cough. But, for example, in Korean folk medicine, the flowers are also used to treat ulcers, infections, tuberculosis, eczema and improve blood circulation.
In America, the oil from the flowers of dandelion exceptionally praising as it can cure arthritis pain, gout, cyst in breast, pain in joints etc.
Oil of dandelion is always good, because it has a strong relaxing and analgesic effect. In addition, it relieves your pain, back pain, headaches, stiffness in the neck and inflammation of the skin.
Flowers have a special influence on the chest. Regular use of this oil deeply relaxes tissues in the breast. When it is regularly applied to the chest, the oil gives a better sense of well-being, boosts immunity and prevents cancer.
Breast pain, cysts, fibroids and breast are the most common conditions suffered by many women all over the world. As one of the main culprits for the emergence of these diseases is stress, the effects of which we are increasingly exposed to every day.
Chest pain is often caused by cysts — sacs filled with fluid that change its shape and size during the menstrual cycle. They are soft and moveable when you touch them, but if they are heavily filled with water, they can be heavy and cause pain when you touch them.
When the oil of dandelion is applied together with the use of tea of dandelion root, it helps eliminate infection and swelling of the mammary glands and reduces the number of cysts in the breast.
The leaves of dandelion flowers contain lecithin, a local application which helps with psoriasis.
Oil from the flowers of dandelion can be used for body massage to reduce tension throughout the body.
The recipe oil from the flowers of dandelion
Ingredients
Dandelion flowers
500 ml of high-quality cold-pressed linseed oil ( or almond or apricot or olive or sesame or grapeseed oil)
Fill two-thirds of banks of flowers and fill with oil to the brim. Cover the jar with gauze and secure it with a rubber band. Put the jar in a warm Sunny place for two weeks or until the flowers become brown. After that strain the oil and place it in a sterilized dark bottle. Store oils in a dark cool place.
If you wait too long, for two weeks, you can cook the oil differently. Fill two-thirds of banks of flowers and add chosen oil. Place it in the pan in a water bath and heat it at a very slow temperature for about 30-60 minutes.
The oil must not be too hot, as you need to avoid it boiling. If you can maintain the lowest temperature for a longer period, then the cure will be much stronger.
Place the mixture back into the jar and leave it for one day in the sun, and then strain. Although this is a quick recipe, it is recommended to do it slowly.
Application
Apply a small amount of oil on the painful area and massage it several times a day.