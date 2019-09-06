‘The most relaxed man in the world’: the client of the bar lit a cigarette with his rifle, the robber. VIDEO
In St. Louis, Missouri, after robbing a local bar netizens called resident “in the calmest man in the world”.
In bar Behrmann”s Tavern, where the rest of Tony’s Product, rushed the man with the gun. The visitors followed the orders of the robber, and immediately fell to the floor, and Tony continued to sit at the counter.
The product was on the phone when an armed man pointed a gun at him. What Tony said is not going to allow anybody to push him.
Video surveillance of the bar shows that 57-year-old master mechanic takes his phone after the offender tried to take it.
“He reached for my phone and in my head thought: this is not going to happen,” he said.
When the attacker was pointing his weapon, the only Item lit up.
Taking money from other clients, the robber forced the bartender to open the cash register. He took $ 200, and the Product just sat and watched it all.
According to the Goods, the robber said, “I need money out of your wallet”, “I Have $ 2 and I’m going to buy them beer,” replied the Goods.
When an armed man stood behind the bar, the Goods said to him:
“While you’re at it, why don’t you bring me a beer”?
Then the offender took the money from the register and fled. All events recorded surveillance cameras installed in Behrmann”s Tavern. Caught in the social network video impressed Internet users. “This is the most peaceful person in the world,” wrote the delighted behavior of the American commentator.
Although the man may have become a viral sensation, the Product warns others not to do what he did.
“If you don’t want to get injured and are not sure — submit”, — he said.