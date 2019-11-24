The most sane woman Zodiac Sign
Women of these Zodiac Signs — the most sane and intelligent.
Representatives of these Zodiac Signs possess the common sense and cold reason. They know how to make the right decisions and to really look at the world.
Libra
A woman under the sign of Libra has a cool mind and logical thinking. This is a very sensible, realistic, intelligent nature. Libra women are rarely wrong, since before making decisions, they are carefully ponder everything. The representatives of this Zodiac Sign are often superior in terms of intelligence, but never show it. They have common sense, so women have Weights you can safely ask for advice.
Virgin
Female Virgo is the owner of logical thinking and sharp analytical mind. This judicious person can be a great source of advice and assistance even in the most difficult situations. A woman under the Sign of Virgo does not depend on the opinions of others and lives by its own laws and beliefs. Her critical mind and the ability to notice the small details make it a perfect analyst.
Capricorn
Capricorn woman is very sober and down-to-earth nature. It relies on common sense and is always on the side of practical interests. This woman knows what she wants, and finds realistic ways to implement the plan. Capricorn woman likes stability, thinking really, trying never to violate the norms of morality. It can safely seek advice, especially if it concerns life in General and fate.
Taurus
The Taurus woman is sensible very special thanks to his intelligence and prizemlennosti. This woman is endowed with natural wisdom and ability to distinguish real from illusions. Taurus can listen to the other person and give good advice. Her thoughts always down-to-earth and practical, and therefore the Taurus woman is able to make the right decisions.
Scorpio
Scorpio woman, in spite of his internal passion and emotion, has a very cold mind. She is able to make an informed correct decision, long thinks and analyzes the situation before starting to act. This clever and insightful nature is able to calculate everything in advance and accurately predict many events. This is a very realistic and clever nature.