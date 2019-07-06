The most severe heat wave in the history of Alaska: melting glaciers, burning forests, birds are dying EN masse
Polar Alaska have experienced this week, the hottest day in the entire history of observations — the temperature in anchorage exceeded 32ºC. The largest neighborhood of the city, which is home to 40% of the state’s population, tightened by a smoke of forest fires, and rivers overflowing with meltwater.
The previous record does not hold up to 30ºC, with the average temperature for this time of year usually is 18ºC, and the average peak — just below 24ºC, BBC reports.
It all started back in the spring. An unusually warm may, especially in the Arctic parts of the northernmost American state, alerted meteorologists and environmentalists. It was followed by a record hot June, and now July’s peak.
Scientists associated with the climate change, the mass death of birds — local species of puffins nesting on the shores of the Bering sea. In a study published at the end of may, they came to the conclusion that the birds died because of lack of food due to migration of plankton and fish due to the increase in water temperature.
Our troubles were not over. In June in Alaska is the season of thunderstorms and lightning caused several large fires, including those at Swan lake near anchorage. As a result, since the beginning of June with variable intensity of the city and the surroundings enveloped in smoke.
The U.S. weather service issues a warning and advises people to drive with headlights, limited physical activity and the elderly and the sick and all offers to stay at home.
However, the population doesn’t listen and enjoys the warmth. Veteran Sean king, quoted by AP, says he does not remember such a beautiful summer. And recently moved to the North surprised:
“Like most in anchorage, my house has no air conditioning and it is almost unbearable. It’s hard for me even though I’m a native of Las Vegas,” says Manny Acuna, who moved to Alaska from Nevada desert 9 years ago.
Glaciers responded to the aggressive heat of melting, and meteorologists warn that local rivers are ready to burst its banks.
Scientists link extreme weather with the overall climate change.
“The probability of such anomalies is much higher with the warming of the planet,” the associated press quotes meteorologist Rick thoman from the University of Alaska in Fairbanks.
“The surface temperature of the ocean from all the coast of Alaska above the norm. Throughout the Gulf of Alaska, in the Bering sea and off-ice part of the Chukchi sea the water is very warm, record warm. But the ice cover at Northern and North-Western coast, on the contrary, a record low,” — said the scientist.