The most sexy couple “Tanzu s with a stars” unexpectedly left the flooring
In the ninth live of the popular project “Tantsi z with a stars” (“1+1”) together with the celebrity couples on the floor left the young students of dance schools. The evening was dedicated to childhood memories of the characters. The performances were evaluated by four judges — Gregory Chapkis, Francisco Gomez, Kateryna Kuhar and Vlad Yama. In the ninth live of the participants at the balcony supported by a popular actor Yuri Tkach.
For the total score of the jury, in the first place was a pair of Anna Rizatdinova and Max Leonov (40 points), the last one took the head, Barbir and Dmitry Zhuk (30 points).
Before the announcement of the decision of the audience on the floor came MONATIK, which for the sake of performing interrupted his world tour.
– Left before the final five live broadcasts and couples need to show himself better and better, — said “FACTS” Vlad Yama. — The competition is very tough and impossible to predict who will come out on the finish line.
At risk were suddenly Daniel Salem and Yulia sakhnevich, Lyudmila Barbir and Dmitry Zhuk. At the same time they had to dance Jive — dance “for life”, which were examined by the judges of the show.
Gregory Chapkis and Francisco gave his voice to Daniel. Catherine Kuhar — Lyudmila, A Barbir. Vlad Yama decided the outcome of the fight in favor of Daniel of Salem.
Ninth air left the sexiest pair of draft — Barbir Lyudmila and Dmitry Zhuk.
– I wasn’t ready to say goodbye, said with tears in the eyes of Lyudmila. – I really wanted to continue dancing. Thank you to everyone who supported me. All that’s left -gnaw this flooring, you are worthy of the finals!
