The most titled player in the world found an unusual part time job: vivid photo
Brazilian defender Dani Alves actively spends his vacation together with his wife Joanna sans. The footballer visited the petting zoo, where genuine joy was photographed with various animals.
“Found a new job. A little heavy, a little dangerous, but such fun, “wrote Alves on his page on Instagram, attaching a series of funny photos.
Recall that the Brazilian — the most titled player in the world. During his career he won 40 trophies of which 36 in clubs (Tribute played at home for “Bahia” and Spanish “Seville” and “Barcelona”, Italian “Juventus” and the French “PSG”) and four in the national team. The last of them was conquered last week, when Brazil became the winner of the America’s Cup, and the Alves recognized as the best player of the tournament.
Note that on 1 June the contract of the Brazilian with PSG expired, and now the player is in the status of a free agent. It is unknown where he will continue his career the most decorated player in the world, but, according to sources close to Alves, he would like to play in England.
