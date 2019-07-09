The most titled tennis player in the world was fined at Wimbledon for a round sum (photo)
The former first racket of the world American Serena Williams, which occupies tenth place in world rating list, will be forced Wimbledon to pay a tidy sum as a penalty. The most decorated of now continues career players (the asset American 21 won the tournament “Grand slam”, only German Steffi Graf — 22 and the Australian Margaret Court — 24) during training at the courts of London got mad and broke her racket on the turf. The organizers of the “appreciated” such an act of Serena in 10 thousand dollars.
However, this penalty will not hit your pocket the award-winning tennis players (from their triumphs in the tournaments of “Grand slam” seven times in 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015 and 2017- American became the strongest in London), because, having made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament where Williams Jr. will play on Tuesday, July 9, with his compatriot Alison Risk Serena has already guaranteed himself a prize for his performance in the amount of 294 thousand pounds sterling (about 366 thousand dollars).
For an exit in a quarterfinal of Wimbledon-2019 American earned about 366 thousand dollars in prize money
Note that this is not the first case when a famous tennis player nerves. Recall that in the final of the US Open in 2019 against the Japanese Naomi Osaka American accused the judge of sexism, calling him a thief and a liar, and was then fined 17 thousand dollars.
.
Photo By Jimmie 48
