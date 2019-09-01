The most unusual and disgusting world records in the Guinness Book of records
Seem to have left the area where some talented person would not record. Enthusiasts from all over the world strive to become famous and make his achievements in the Guinness Book of records, the first issue of which was published on 27 August 1955. Edition Life has collected the most shocking achievements, makes you wince even the strongest.
The longest fingernails on the hand
Indian shridhar Chillal raised nails 66 years, and when he agreed to cut their total length amounted to 909, see
Cover for toilet seat, broken head
Kevin Shelley became the champion, breaking his head for a minute 46 caps for the toilet.
The bulging eyes
American Kim Goodman can bulge the eyes of 12 mm. This ability she discovered after a blow to the head.
Sprinkling milk from eye
The Builder of Turkey’s Ilker Yilmaz squirted milk from his eyes at a distance of 280 cm, after typing it in through the nose.
Poisonous snakes in his mouth
Jackie Bibby was able to hold in your mouth for 10 poisonous snakes. Fearless Charmer has become a record holder.
The largest number of needles stuck in the head
Chinese Wei Shanchu stuck sabev head as much as 2188 eagle and appeared on the pages of the book.
Wire, stretched through the nose and mouth
American Andrew Stanton held out through the nose and mouth of wire, the length of which amounted to 3.63 meters.