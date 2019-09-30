The most unusual electric cars with a piece of nature in the cabin
Electric cars, which today are rapidly gaining popularity came up with for caring for the environment.
With their help, the countries intend to reduce the amount of emitted harmful substances. Individual automakers have gone even further, providing its electric cars a part of nature.
Electric cars have long ceased to be something unreal and firmly in the everyday life of motorists around the world. There are new models, improved battery, develops the necessary infrastructure.
Along the way, changing the concept of such environmentally friendly cars: the producers hinted on their relationship with nature. Colors, the names of speakers, environmentally friendly finish materials. We decided to recall the most unusual electric cars with a piece of nature in the cabin.
Opens a rating of the concept car called AI:ME, the company Audi has presented this year at the motor show in Shanghai.
This electric car has surprised visitors to the motor show not only with its futuristic design and modern electronics, but a real live bed on the roof. To embody the idea of a rooftop garden to life, the developers had to construct a special shelter for climbing plants.
A “living fence” is a very practical function: it improves the air quality in the cabin, and also creates a natural barrier to foreign odors to get in the car. Gets whether such a concept to the Assembly line – time will tell.
Silver Top electric cars as close to nature we gave electrocare Sion Sono EV Motors.
This car receives a unique dashboard with the decor of the living moss. According to the creators of electric cars, the moss needs to filter air in car salon, and regulate humidity, maintaining a comfortable microclimate.
In addition, Sion is equipped with solar cells, which occupy almost all the flat outer surface. If this electric car will stand in the sun all day, it can travel without recharging for 285 kilometers. Production of a new promise to build next year. All will see the light of 260 000 of these electric cars.
TOP 3 electric mini-garden from Swiss firm Rinspeed.
This double electric city car with the telling title “Oasis” debuted three years ago. This electric car gets unusually large glass area, the autopilot, a system that understands voice commands and gestures, as well as the windshield, performing the role of the projection display. Ability to transmit technical information, or to demonstrate the benefits of augmented reality. All this technological diversity, complements the on-Board mini-bed under the windshield with ambient lighting and climate control.
Here, as planned by the developers, you can grow ornamental plants, vegetables and fruits. Your electric citicar Rinspeed presented as the ideal car for car sharing.